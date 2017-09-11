9/11 Inside The Zone – Week 5 Preview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Perhaps the most-anticipated game of the regular season in northeast Indiana will actually take place in Indianapolis as the Snider versus Homestead showdown will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

In this week’s edition of “Inside The Zone” The News-Sentinel’s Justin Kenny and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down the 4-0 Panthers facing the 4-0 Spartans in a key SAC contest at 5 p.m. Saturday.

WANE-TV’s Andy McDonnell will be in Indianapolis for complete coverage on Saturday night.

Check out Justin and Glenn’s breakdown of the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” in Leo at East Noble, plus lots of SAC, ACAC, and NECC chatter leading up to week five!