Police: Alcohol likely a factor in rollover crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police say alcohol was likely a factor in a rollover crash that sent two people to a hospital Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 13000 block of Ehle Road just before 4 a.m. That’s off of S.R. 37 between I-469 N and Harlan.

Police said the driver left the road, hit a fence in someone’s yard, and rolled a pickup truck before it came to a stop upside down.

Both the driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital, but neither had life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved and nobody else was hurt.

It’s not clear if the driver will be charged.

The crash is under investigation.