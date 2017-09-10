Party to end pet euthanasia and overpopulation at the Hip to Snip Fur-ball Bash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Live music, dinner and dessert, casino gaming fun, raffles and more. That’s just some of what you can expect at The Hip to Snip Fur-ball Bash.

The exciting event supports HOPE for Animals, whose mission is to prevent euthanasia and prevent pet overpopulation. Their Community Outreach Coordinator, Tyna Reiter, joins First News for the details.

Music will be by Urban Legend, casino gaming for fun, and a little comedy/magic with Peto the “Almost” Magnificent. There will be silent auction tables and 50/50 raffles as well as dinner and dessert.

The Hip to Snip Fur-ball Bash at the War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, September 23rd. Doors open at 6 p.m.

This exciting event is presented by PROFED and all proceeds support H.O.P.E. for Animals and their mission to end unnecessary euthanasia of companion animals and prevent pet overpopulation.

You can purchase your tickets here or at the clinic.