Ohio 3-year-old dies after apparently shooting himself

GROVEPORT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who reportedly shot himself at a home in central Ohio.

Police in Franklin County’s Madison Township were called to a home around 9 a.m. Sunday for a boy with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a Columbus children’s hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the boy’s father told officers he keeps a loaded gun in the kitchen. The father says the family was awakened by the sound of a gunshot and found the boy in the living room.

Police haven’t identified the boy or his parents.

Madison Township is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of downtown Columbus.

