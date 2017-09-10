Middle Waves Vibe Tribe preps to take over Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind.(WANE) – Work has been going on behind the scenes for Middle Waves for quite some time. The Good Vibe Tribe is responsible for all the incredibly weird and wonderful art installations you’ll find at the fest.

To provide to low down on how the festival is spreading good vibes – Olivia Fabian from Middle Waves visited First News Sunday.

The tribe puts together all the art, glitter and events that you’ll find throughout the festival grounds.

There will be Ballon Twisting, Face Painting, Boxlanders Playspace, Construction Junction, Craft Station, Story Time Between Sets, Braid Bar, Flower Crown Station, The Glitter Bar, Good Vibe Tribe Craft Night, Poster making party, Hammock Hangout, Thai Massage, Embody Dance Class, Lil Sebastian Photo Op, Sweetwater Instrument Station, Unicorn Meet and great. VW Bus Hangout, The Deep End, The VVIP area, Yoga, WILD Petting Zoo, Fox Sea Spa, Yummi Bunny, Super Hero Meet and Greet.

You must purchase a ticket to enter the St. Mary’s Stage area of the festival, where the national headliners, most national acts and a few regional/local acts will be performing. There will also be a VVIP section with special, unique amenities. Tickets range from $45-$160.

The Maumee and St. Joseph stages are completely open and free for the public to enjoy. Most of the regional and local acts will be performing on those stages, with one or two national acts performing free for the community.

Middle Waves Friday and Saturday September 15 and 16. Tickets are available here.