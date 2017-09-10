LaPorte woman arrested following crash on Ind. Toll Road in Lagrange Co.

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a LaPorte woman after she crashed her vehicle on the Indiana Toll Road early Sunday morning.

Investigators said 22-year-old Brittany L. Lockhart was entering the toll road to head west from State Road 9 in Howe around 12:44 a.m., according to Sgt. Ron Galaviz, ISP Fort Wayne Spokesman.

ISP said Lockhart failed to negotiate a curve and drove her vehicle south across the westbound lanes, into the median, and then across the eastbound lanes. ISP said Lockhart then made a U-turn and drove back north across the eastbound lanes before stopping in the median.

As ISP Trooper Andrew Baldwin arrived on scene he found Lockhart unconscious next to her vehicle. Trooper Baldwin was able to get Lockhart to regain consciousness, but also smelled a strong odor of alcohol.

ISP said Lockhart’s blood alcohol level tested nearly three times the legal driving limit. Investigators said Lockhart also used a controlled substance earlier in the day.

Lockhart was taken to a hospital in LaGrange and treated for minor injuries.

She is now in the LaGrange County Jail on initial charges of OWI, operating with a Schedule I controlled substance in the body, and operating a vehicle with an altered interim license plate.

The incident is under investigation.