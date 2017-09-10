FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Autism Society of Indiana (ASI) hosted their fourth annual ‘Autism Acceptance Walk’ at the Allen County Fairgrounds Sunday, Sept. 10. The event ran from noon to 4 p.m. to bring local families together for fun, family-friendly activities to raise awareness about autism.

The walk was a one-mile fundraiser where families could participate in games, entertainment, refreshments and attend a resource fair with over 40 local providers serving the autism community.

There were additional activities including pony rides, music, face painting, local mascots, a multi-sensory room, photo booth, food trucks, carnival games and more.

The annual event raises acceptance and funds for family living with autism in Indiana.