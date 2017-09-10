Fort Wayne Drops Home Contest to Valparaiso

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite a goal from Hannah Kroger, Valparaiso took a 4-1 victory over Fort Wayne at Hefner Soccer Complex on Sunday (Sept. 10).

The first half was scoreless, as the Mastodons held the Crusaders without a goal in their three on-target shots. This was the fifth opponent this season that the ‘Dons have held without a goal in the first half.

In the second half, three goals were scored within 4:01 of each other. The first was a goal by Kroger, assisted by Breanna Buche, for the ‘Dons to take a 1-0 lead. The ball was shot from outside the 18-yard line and sailed over the keeper’s hand.

Valpo’s tying goal was then scored just over a minute later by Adi Johnson. The Crusaders then took the lead three minutes later with a goal from Cory Griffith. Griffith earned a hat-trick with two goals coming in the 77th and 82nd minute.

Fort Wayne falls to 0-7-0, while the Crusaders improve to 5-3-0. The Mastodons hit the road for their next contest, with a matchup at Indiana State on Friday (Sept. 15) in Terre Haute, Indiana.