Morning fire destroys vacant house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire destroyed a vacant home on Kelly Drive early Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to 1630 Kelly Drive around 4:47 a.m.

Fire officials said crews arrived three minutes after the call, and found fire and smoke coming from the first and second floors.

Firefighters got the fire under control in around 13 minutes.

According to fire officials, crews searched the home and did not find anyone inside.

Nobody was injured, but the home sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.