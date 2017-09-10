Falcons need more offense; Bears need to finish games

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrates a touchdown with running back Devonta Freeman (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) The Atlanta Falcons made just enough big plays to avoid another late collapse. The Bears couldn’t get the big play they needed.

Matt Ryan threw an 88-yard touchdown to a wide-open Austin Hooper in the fourth quarter, Brooks Reed sacked Mike Glennon in the closing seconds and the NFC champions hung on to beat the Chicago Bears 23-17 on Sunday.

A narrow victory against a team that finished last in the NFC North at 3-13 showed the Falcons have plenty to work on as they prepare for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next week. But coming off a historic collapse against New England in the Super Bowl, they will take the win.

Related Posts