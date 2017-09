FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual West Central Neighborhood Home and Garden Tour and ArtsFest welcomed visitors Saturday afternoon.

The 35th year for the event featured tours of 19th and 20th century historic and architecturally significant homes. Visitors could walk through homes and neighborhood gardens.

ArtsFest featured performers and musicians, food vendors, and arts and crafts vendors.

Sunday is the final day. Tours run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ArtsFest runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.