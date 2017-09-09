Suspect on the loose after Saturday morning pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to police dispatch, a vehicle pursuit started after reports of an auto accident at the Lassus at 8830 Coldwater Road in Fort Wayne.

Just before 9:50 A-M Saturday, police were alerted to a vehicle running into a fence. Dispatch said a male driver ran into a fence at the gas station. He then headed northbound on Coldwater road.

A few minutes later he got out of the car and continued on foot. He then took over a vehicle at the 2,700 block of Longwood Court. He then drove back on Dupont road and started driving east toward Tonkel Road.

Police later lost sight of the vehicle.

The driver is believed to be a white man, wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts. He was last seen by police driving a 2003 Dodge Neon.