Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) The number one ranked minor league ballpark will host post-season baseball for the eighth time in nine years. The Fort Wayne Tincaps host the Dayton Dragons Saturday, September 9th at Parkview Field. First pitch is 7:05pm. Tickets are still available.

To celebrate the team and the park in which they play, Brett Thomas was allowed access with his drone to shoot aerial video. This is a collection of some of the best shots.