Pagan Pride Day welcomes all, works to promote religion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Paganism was celebrated at Shoaff Park Saturday for the 2017 Fort Wayne Pagan Pride Day.

The event celebrates Paganism, but also acts as a way to educate and demonstrate what the religion is about. The group behind the event aims to advance religion but also eliminate prejudice and discrimination based on religious beliefs.

Saturday’s event featured classes and workshops and demonstrations of Pagan rituals.

The free, family-friendly event also included entertainers and singers, dancers and musicians, and artistic and shop vendors.

The event also raised money for the Fort Wayne Pitbull Coalition and NeighborLink.

More information about Fort Wayne Pagan Pride can be found here.