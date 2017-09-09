New non-traditional artist co-op opens on Coliseum Blvd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new artist co-op has opened on Coliseum Blvd and it’s far from traditional. Fae’s Cabinet sells oddities, art and animals from all over the world.

The grand opening was Saturday at 916 West Coliseum Blvd, Suite 4.

“We opened this store to give artists the ability to have a platform to show off their unique artwork, give them the ability to show it in a place that’s safe and secure and to show that sometimes the odd is more normal than you might think,” said co-owner Byron Tribolet-Ward.

He and his husband Travis have collected art and items from more than 50 artists and five countries.

“You’ll have wizard wands,” Tribolet-Ward explained. “You’ll have different kinds of exotic animals: snakes, spiders, scorpions to cats, chinchillas, iguanas. Items that you may just not see every day on top of different artwork.”

Denise Seman and her daughter Edee ventured down from Mineral City, Ohio. They call this artist co-op environment an ideal environment for all artists to express themselves no matter how out there their creative urges may be.

“A lot of the stuff that we do is more non-traditional,” Seman said. “A lot of the stuff we create on a nerd-like bent doesn’t normally sell in a more traditional craft environment, but in this type of environment it’s welcomed and embraced and this is the kind of place where people go to find those kind of things.”

Tribolet-Ward says they plan to expand fast. So each time you visit, you never know what you’re going to find.