Middle Waves 2017 Preview: Three Cities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Middle Waves is Fort Wayne’s destination music festival. 2016 was the first year for the event and 2017 is expected to be even better.

Leading up to the festival, First News Weekend Anchor Sara Schaefer will preview some of the bands performing, giving you a chance to get behind the music before it takes stage.

First we met punk-rock bank Flamingo Nosebleed. Next up was a band much different but equally unique and talented. According to their website, Anthony, David, Patrick and Terel teamed up under the idea that loud guitars, wailing keys, banging drums and soulful vocals needed a comeback. They are Three Cities.

The group brings their twist to rock and roll on stage either all as one or individually, during a showcasing type of performance. Dressed comfortably and goofy, they take their music seriously but don’t want to be taken too seriously. They want to be known for their deep love of music fun performances.

Catch them Saturday September 16 at Middle Waves. You can find the lineup here.