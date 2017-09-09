Local groups, businesses continue to team up for hurricane relief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Weeks after Hurricane Harvey swept through parts of Texas, people are still left dealing with the aftermath. Now several area organizations and businesses are teaming up to help.

Kroger is partnering with WANE-TV to raise money for the American Red Cross. As of Saturday morning, Kroger helped raise more than $8,500.

People can donate at any of the Kroger locations in the Northeast Indiana district. All you have to do is pick a donation amount at checkout, and the cashier will add it to your order.

But that’s not the only way you can help. The Salvation Army is also collecting items to send to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey. K&S Trucking donated a truck, trailer, driver, and fuel to deliver the supplies to Houston.

The Salvation Army will accept certain items through the weekend before the truck leaves Sunday night. You can drop them off at 2901 N. Clinton St.

As always, you can also make direct monetary donations to the American Red Cross here.