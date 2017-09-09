Ind. Assoc. Workers for the Blind celebrates 100 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Association Workers for the Blind Fort Wayne Chapter celebrated 100 years of service at an event on Saturday.

The organization is one of the longest-running non-profits in Fort Wayne.

A Centennial Celebration was held at Parkview’s Mirro Center. The event featured dinner and a proclamation by Mayor Tom Henry (D-Fort Wayne).

A video presentation looked back at the 100 year history of the organization. Larry Johnson, an internationally known blind motivational speaker, was the event’s keynote speaker.

The Indiana Association of Workers for the Blind was formed in Indianapolis in 1912. In 1917 the Fort Wayne Chapter was organized. The Fort Wayne Chapter is now recognized as the largest in the state.

The IAWB states its primary goal is to be an aid of encouragement and help for blind adults. The group also works to advocate on behalf of visually impaired adults

The IAWB White Cane Drive is scheduled for Oct. 28.