Fort Wayne Arts Festival Returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind.(WANE)- After an 11 year hiatus, the Fort Wayne Arts Festival is back! The event was held at Jefferson Pointe to show off over 30 local and regional artists. The art varies from wood, glass, clay, fiber, oil and acrylic, watercolor, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, assemblage, encaustic, drawing, and mixed media.

The display is located in the Courtyard throughout the Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center.

New to the festival this year is the addition of the first Original Music Concert featuring talented local musicians performing their own compositions at the center of the Courtyard Fountain from 6p.m. to 8p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The art is on display Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10a.m. to 6p.m. and Sunday, from noon to 5p.m.