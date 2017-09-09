Final fun at the Grabill County Fair

Grabill County Fair View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WANE Sports Director Glenn Marini in the Grabill County Fair Parade. Marini served as the fair's Grand Marshall. Grabill County Fair Parade Grabill County Fair Parade Grabill County Fair Parade Grabill County Fair Parade Grabill County Fair Parade Grabill County Fair Parade Grabill County Fair Parade

GRABIL, Ind. (WANE)- The Grabill County Fair is finishing up Saturday, Sept. 9 in downtown Grabill. The country-style fair highlights the area’s Amish heritage with food, crafts, kids events and more.

The fair includes streets lined with tents and canopies which shelter 130 craft booths.

Among the crafts are wood shelving, frames and board games in addition to needlepoint, knitting, crocheting, dolls, ceramic villages, blown glass, lampshades, whirlybirds, and more.

Children can participate in a spelling bee and old-fashion contests like frog jumping, baby crawl, jump rope, apple peeling, watermelon eating, and cherry pit spitting.

A parade with NewsChannel 15’s Glenn Marini as the Grand Marshall kicked off the fair’s final day. Gospel, country and bluegrass music will be played throughout the day on Saturday to conclude the festival.