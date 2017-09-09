Ferrer to James connections grows as USF wins home opener, 68-23

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For opposing defenses, it’ll be like watching the Rocky Horror Picture Show all year.

USF quarterback Nick Ferrer connected with wide receiver Rocky James three times for touchdowns in the first half as the Cougars beat Saint Francis (Ill.) on Saturday, 68-23. It was their first game at home since they won the NAIA National Championship at the end of the last season.

HOLY ONE-HANDED CATCH BATMAN! @USF_Football Zach Gegner with the unreal snag for the Cougars 😳😳😳 #SCTopTen pic.twitter.com/xEY6sTPLKw — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) September 9, 2017

Ferrer finished 22-of-29 for 301 yards and five touchdowns. James made 7 catches for 111 yards and three scores. Cougars running back Justin Green gained 131 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.

The Cougars move to 2-0 on the year and will travel to face Saint Ambrose University (Iowa) next week.