Explore Fort Wayne as a visitor through Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -17 of Fort Wayne’s best attractions and museums are offering free admission. On Sunday, September 10 from 12 to 5 you can Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown.

The locations are: African/African-American History Museum, Allen County Courthouse, Artlink, Allen County Public Library, Cathedral Museum, Embassy Theatre, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical, Conservatory, The History Center, Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Parkview Field, Science Central, University of St Francis Downtown, Riverfront Fort Wayne, The Lincoln Tower, Historic Fort Wayne (The Old Fort) Visit Fort Wayne Visitors Center.

Simply pickup your free passport at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location, or download one here.

Visit Fort Wayne, The Fort Wayne/Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is the nonprofit organization whose purpose is to expand Fort Wayne’s economy by attracting convention and leisure visitors. Each year, millions of dollars from visitor spending generate increased commerce, sustained jobs and enhancement of Fort Wayne’s image.

In 2016, there were 5.8 million visitors around the city. They directly spend an estimated $576 million. Tourism generates $38.9 million in local tax revenue, which can be used for local schools, roads, housing and hospitals. Additionally, 87 cents of every dollar spent by visitors stays in Allen County. This affects economic development and job creation.

Tourism employment in Fort Wayne and Allen County sustains and retains 10,599 jobs with over $230 million in paid wages and salaries and wages to tourism industry employees.

