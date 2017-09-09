Birthday Bag Inc. brings party to kids in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Terri Maucher believes every child should feel special on their birthday. So she created Birthday Bags Inc. They provide a birthday party in a bag to give to children who otherwise wouldn’t be able to celebrate. Terri Maucher joined First News Saturday for more on how she brings parties to people.

She founded Birthday Bags after reading about a woman who gave a “birthday in a bag” to her local food bank in honor of her grandchildren’s birthdays. The story kept returning to her mind over several months, and upon doing more research, she decided to help meet that need in her community.

Get a gift bag, fill it with party supplies, and notify them (or pickup.) They pick up your bags and distribute them to area food banks, free of charge. Children who may not otherwise have a party get to celebrate with their friends and family.

Birthday bags are filled by volunteers with everything needed for a party and distributed to children in need throughout the area. Families get to celebrate with their children, and donors get to experience the joy of giving.

100% of all monetary donations go to the organization.