Annual Tox-Away Day collects unwanted household items

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Tox-Away Day sponsored by the Allen County Solid Waste Management District collected unwanted household hazardous items.

Allen County residents could dispose of unwanted items at the old Navistar Tech Center on Meyer Road Saturday.

Collected items ranged from car batteries to oil paints. Residents can drop off items for a minimal fee.

Approximately 750 unwanted vehicles were collected Saturday. Workers are still calculating the total amount of waste collected. In 2016, Tox-Away Day gathered in almost 25 tons of waste.

Tire Amnesty Day is scheduled for Oct. 7.