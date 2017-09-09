9/8 Highlight Zone – Week Four

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 6 New Haven mounted an epic comeback at Lions Field to defeat 4A no. 19 Leo 35-33 in overtime in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to headline an amazing week four in northeast Indiana.

Leo built a 17-0 lead after the first quarter but 61-yard TD run by New Haven’s Stephen Owens and a 10-yard TD reception from James Gardner cut the deficit to 17-14 at half. Leo quarterback A.J. Restivo would score on a 1-yard keeper in the third to increase Leo’s lead to 24-14, but the fourth quarter belonged to New Haven. Leo’s Ben VonGunten booted a 33-yard field goal early in the fourth to make it 27-14, but Tim Jordan would hit Gardner for another score to cut it to 27-21 with 6:35 remain. New Haven’s Antwone Washington Jr. would pound home a 1-yard TD with 19 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 27 all, but New Haven could not convert the PAT sending the game into overtime.

In OT New Haven had the ball first and scored when Jordan hit Kentrel Thomas, with Jordan connecting with Gardner for the two-point conversion to give New Haven a 35-27 lead. Leo’s Restivo would find Burkley Yoder for a TD, but the 2-point conversion was broken up by the New Haven defense, sealing the 35-33 win.

New Haven is now 4-0 while Leo falls to 2-2.

4A no. 17 East Noble took care of business against DeKalb on Friday, beating the Barons 41-9 behind a big night from Indiana State recruit Andrew McCormick. McCormick was 14-for-23 passing for 197 yards and 3 TDs while also rushing 11 times for 97 yards and a score. Kaiden Harshberger caught 8 passes for 88 yards and 2 TDs for the Knights while Hayden Jones caught 5 passes for 96 yards and a TD. DeKalb’s lone TD came on a 20-yard pass from Colin Goebel to Jon Bell in the second quarter.

At Kriegbaum Field Columbia City improved to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in NE8 play with a 20-10 win over Huntington North. Jacob Wigent carried 24 times for 164 yards and 2 TDs to led the Eagles. Huntington North’s lone TD came on and 11-yard scamper from Richard Gutierrez in the second quarter.

In Ossian Bellmont topped Norwell 21-7 behind a nice night from quarterback Johnathan Wilder. Wilder was 4-for-7 passing for 144 yards with TDs to Colin Mills and Noah Macklin. Carson Ringger led the Norwell offense with 25 carries for 103 yards and the sole Norwell TD.

In the SAC’s premier game of the night it was Homestead over 4A no. 5 Bishop Dwenger 42-0. Homestead Jiya Wright was 21-for-29 passing for 265 yards and 5 TDs while rushing 24 times for 95 yards and a score. Brayden Layton hauled in 2 receiving TDs for the Spartans.

6A no. 5 Snider defeated a much-improved South Side team 52-12 at Spuller Stadium. A’nyis Lockett rushed 18 times for 182 yards and TDs to pace Snider while quarterback Michael Haupert was 14-for-24 for 183 yards and 4 TDs. Mikale Stevenson was 11-for-24 for 190 yards and 2 TDs for South Side.

3A no. 9 Concordia bested Bishop Luers 28-7 at Luersfield on Friday behind a big effort from Kamari Anderson-Drew and Marcus Morrow. Morrow rushed 24 times for 107 yards and 2 TDs for the Cadets while Anderson-Drew caught 8 passes for 141 yards and 2 TDs. Jake Byrd was 14-for-29 for 214 yards and 2 TDs. Jordan Presley returned the opening kick 88 yards for Luers’ only score of the game.

At Dean Gorsuch Field Carroll led 28-7 at half on the way to a 49-14 victory over Northrop. Jack Miquel threw 7 touchdown passes for Carroll, going 22-of-27 for 386 yards. Justin Becker hauled in 10 receptions for 189 yards and three scores for the Chargers. Northrop’s Keishon Edwards rushed 12 times for 53 yards and a TD.

Wayne improved to 2-2 on the season with a 33-19 victory at home against North Side. Wayne quarterback Brandon Young was 11-for-22 with 255 yards passing and 3 TDs. John Allen nagged 4 receptions for 117 yards and a TD for Wayne while Aarik Adams added 2 catches for 101 yards and a TD. Ethan Williams led North Side with 30 carries for 126 yards and a score.

In a showdown that has decided the NECC small school division title the last three years Busco avenged a recent losing streak to Eastside as the 1A no. 5 Eagles beat the 1A no. 11 Blazers 28-9. Nathaniel Keener rushed 30 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns to pace Busco, who improves to 4-0 on the season.

4A no. 11 Angola moved to 4-0 on the season with a key NECC big school division win at West Noble.

In ACAC 2A no. 2 Woodlan remains the team to beat after a 54-19 win over Bluffton at Etzler Field. Justin Durkes was 13-for-18 passing for Woodlan for 258 yards and six passing touchdowns to go with one rushing TD. Donald Guerrant caught five passes for 118 yards and 2 TD while Aaron Hahn also had 2 receiving TDs for the Warriors. Brandon Lockwood led Bluffton with 14 carries for 55 yards and a rushing TD.

