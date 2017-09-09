9/8 GOTW Extended Highlights and Interviews: New Haven at Leo

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Don’t call it a comeback.

New Haven trailed 17-0 in the first half and by double digits in the fourth quarter but they rallied to beat NE8 rival Leo in overtime in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week, 35-33. The Bulldogs remain undefeated on the year.

Quarterback’s Bryan Sexton and Tim Jordan combined for 287 yards through the air to go along with three touchdowns and an interception.

Look ma…. ONE HAND! ✋✋✋ @Kenny_t88 with the sweet snag that sparked the Bulldogs in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/G3JH7ha2P9 — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) September 9, 2017

On the receiving end, James Garder had 9 catches for 64 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Kentrel Thomas made 4 catches – including a sweet one-handed snag to spark the offense – to go for 59 yards and a score.

Leo’s Alex Wertman rushed for 108 yards on 23 carries.