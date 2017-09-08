VIDEO: Bowling Green’s manager ejected, goes on epic tirade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –

Ruiz was livid after a Hot Rods batter was called out on strikes to end the top of the ninth inning with the game tied 4-4.

Ruiz appeared to make contact with two umpires on the field after his ejection. After heading to the Hot Rods dugout he then threw a trash can on the field, with the contents scattering on the Parkview Field turf.

Ruiz then left the field to a chorus of boos and head to the Hot Rods clubhouse.

The TinCaps went on to win the game 6-4 on a walk-off 2-run home run from Marcus Greene Jr. to clinch the Eastern Division semifinal series two games to none.