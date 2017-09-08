Troopers rescue dog walking along I-65

LAKE COUNTY, Ind.(WANE)- A lost dog walking along I-65 in northwest Indiana was rescued by troopers Friday morning around 2:30 a.m according to Indiana State Police.

The dog is a female German Shepherd, black in color with brown paws and is approximately a year old. She was found wearing a red nylon collar, but a tag wasn’t attached. The troopers say the dog is very friendly and seems to be well trained.

The dog has been transported to the State Police Post in Lowell for temporary foster care.

A good Samaritan has volunteered to take the dog to a local veterinarian to check her for an ownership chip. If a chip isn’t found, they have volunteered to provide the dog with a good home until the owner can be located.