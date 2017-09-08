Police say 4-year-old boy shot self after finding loaded gun

MILAN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy shot himself after finding a loaded gun inside a southeastern Indiana home.

Indiana State Police say the boy was hospitalized after the Thursday night shooting with a gunshot wound to the abdomen that wasn’t considered life threatening. Police were called to the home near the Ripley County town of Milan after family members took the boy to a nearby hospital.

State police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation and that the case would be turned over to the county prosecutor’s office for review.

The boy’s identity wasn’t released. Wheeles says the boy was being treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

