Pickup truck parts maker expanding Columbia City operations

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) A company that makes seating systems for pickup trucks produced at the General Motors plant in Allen County expects to add around 100 jobs as part of an expansion.

Advanced Assembly, LLC plans to invest more than $7 million in new manufacturing and IT equipment at its plant in Columbia City according to a press release issued Friday by Whitley County EDC.

The project will include three new assembly lines to increase production capacity at the plant, a new shipping system and additional material storage systems. The addition of approximately 100 new jobs will make Advanced Assembly one of the largest employers in Whitley County.

In lieu of a tax abatement, Advanced Assembly requested a training grant to train employees who will operate and support the new assembly lines. The Whitley County Redevelopment Commission approved a training grant of $235,000 for the company, at the request of the Whitley County EDC.