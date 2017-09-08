Mitchell Trubisky feels prepared to take on backup duties.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Regardless of rookie Mitchell Trubisky’s inexperience, Chicago Bears coach John Fox has full confidence his backup quarterback can play effectively for starter Mike Glennon if needed Sunday in the opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The “it factor,” is one good reason.

Fox said Friday he saw leadership abilities in Trubisky after only a brief time, leading to a decision this week to designate the former North Carolina star as the backup to Glennon ahead of veteran Mark Sanchez.