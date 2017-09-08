Free Friday | Fun events that cost nothing

Free events for this weekend:
4th Annual Free Family Movie Night
4700 Vance Ave.
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
Lego Batman &
Michael Keaton’s 1989 Batman
Sept. 8th at 6-10:20 p.m.
Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone
3410 N. Anthony Blvd.
Sweets So Geek
Sept. 9th at 7-11:30 p.m.
Free Outdoor Showing
Bring a chair
West Central ArtFest
Wayne St. and Union St.
35th Annual West Central
Home and Garden Tour
Sept. 9th at 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free Admission
Fort Wayne Arts Festival
4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Jefferson Pointe Mall
Sept. 9th at 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sept. 10th at noon- 5 p.m.
North Anthony Corridor Block Party
3500 N. Anthony Blvd.
4th Annual
Sept. 10th at 1-6 p.m.
Free Admission
Natural Horns of Northwest Ohio in Concert
900 Library Plaza
ACPL Conference Rm B
Sept. 10th at 2-3:15 p.m.
Free Admission