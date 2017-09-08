Free Friday | Fun events that cost nothing

Free events for this weekend:

4th Annual Free Family Movie Night

4700 Vance Ave.

Good Shepherd United Methodist Church

Lego Batman &

Michael Keaton’s 1989 Batman

Sept. 8th at 6-10:20 p.m.

Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone

3410 N. Anthony Blvd.

Sweets So Geek

Sept. 9th at 7-11:30 p.m.

Free Outdoor Showing

Bring a chair

West Central ArtFest

Wayne St. and Union St.

35th Annual West Central

Home and Garden Tour

Sept. 9th at 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free Admission

Fort Wayne Arts Festival

4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Jefferson Pointe Mall

Sept. 9th at 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sept. 10th at noon- 5 p.m.

North Anthony Corridor Block Party

3500 N. Anthony Blvd.

4th Annual

Sept. 10th at 1-6 p.m.

Free Admission

Natural Horns of Northwest Ohio in Concert

900 Library Plaza

ACPL Conference Rm B

Sept. 10th at 2-3:15 p.m.

Free Admission