Fort Wayne hosts 100-team pickleball tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 100-team pickleball tournament will be played this weekend in Fort Wayne.

The 1st annual Fort Wayne Pickleball City Tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday at Lions Park off Vance and Crescent avenues. Hosted by the Fort Wayne Pickleball Association, the tournament will feature 100 men’s, women’s and mixed doubles teams playing what organizers have called the fastest growing sport in America.

“It’s amazing how fast pickleball has grown in Fort Wayne in a short period of time,” said Mike Fritsch, president of Fort Wayne Pickleball Association. “We had to limit entries into this tournament to Fort Wayne Pickleball Association members only because we currently don’t have any outdoor court facilities big enough to host a major pickleball tournament in Fort Wayne. We still got 100 teams entered and we didn’t even promote it outside of Fort Wayne.”

Pickleball is a hybrid of tennis, racquet ball, ping pong and badminton, and is easy to learn for players from age 8 to 80. The sport is expected to welcome three times the numbers of players over the next two years because it marries competitiveness and camaraderie.

“That’s what makes it so fun for people.” added Fritsch.

The community is welcome to watch the tournament. Admission is free, but spectators are encouraged to bring chairs. Play begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The FWPA expects to make this an annual event, with plans to grow.