Fire damages home on Grant Ave.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire damaged a home on Grant Avenue early Friday morning.

A Fort Wayne police officer arrived at the home shortly after 1:30 a.m. when a security alarm was tripped. The officer found smoke and flames at the back of the home called for firefighters.

At 1:42 a.m., firefighters began attacking the fire on the back of the house and into parts of the walls and attic.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the house.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowner, who declined to talk on camera, told NewsChannel 15 a police officer told him a bail of straw was on fire near a back door. The home was vacant as it is undergoing remodeling work, according to the homeowner.

Fire officials could not confirm what started the fire, but an investigation is ongoing.