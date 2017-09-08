Amateur guitarists set to compete at Sweetwater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Young guitar players will play for a new guitar – and a shot to play alongside a popular guitarist – this weekend.

Twenty area guitarists aged 12-18 will compete in the Young Guns Guitarist competition presented by Fort Wayne’s Classic Rock WXKE and Sweetwater on Saturday at Sweetwater, 5501 U.S. 30 in Fort Wayne.

The guitarists will play 2-3 minutes of an original solo, and a panel of judges from WXKE and Sweetwater will pick the top performer. The winner will receive a Fender Telecaster guitar provided by Sweetwater and will be invited to join blues guitarist Davy Knowles on stage at the Bluffton Street Fair on Sept. 22.

“When we heard that Davy Knowles, a renowned blues guitarist from England, was returning to the area for a concert Sept 22 at the Bluffton Street Fair, we decided it was a great opportunity to hold another Young Guns competition at Sweetwater” said JJ Fabini, program director and operations manager for WXKE and Adams Radio Group.

For more information about the Young Guns competition, contact JJ Fabini at 260-418-4825 or jjfabini@argfw.com.