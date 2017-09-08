11 arrested in morning raid; drugs, gun found

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police corralled and arrested 11 people during a raid of an east-side home early Friday that turned up drugs and a firearm.
Just before 7 a.m. Friday, detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division and the Emergency Services Team served a search warrant at 6926 Embers Court, in the Lake Forest neighborhood off Maysville Road. Inside, police found a firearm, cocaine, MDMA (Molly), marijuana and paraphernalia, according to a report.
Eleven people found inside home were arrested, including one man – Walter Story – who police said ran from the home and was taken into custody a few blocks away.
Arrested were:
Walter Story
•Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Felony)
•Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Felony)
•Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)
•Resisting Law Enforcement (Misdemeanor)
Shanelle M. Pearson
•Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Felony)
•Possession of a Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor)
•Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)
•Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)
Elizabeth Long
•Possession of Cocaine (Felony)
•Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)
Jacob Meekin
•Warrant – Possession of a Controlled Substance
•Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)
Cameron Sturgill
•Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)
Rebecca Gibson
•Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)
Datrrion D. Hill
•Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)
Holly W. Honn
•Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)
Police also arrested three 17-year-old juveniles on charges of misdemeanor Visiting a Common Nuisance. One of those juvenile was also charged with Possession of Marijuana.