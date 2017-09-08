11 arrested in morning raid; drugs, gun found

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police corralled and arrested 11 people during a raid of an east-side home early Friday that turned up drugs and a firearm.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division and the Emergency Services Team served a search warrant at 6926 Embers Court, in the Lake Forest neighborhood off Maysville Road. Inside, police found a firearm, cocaine, MDMA (Molly), marijuana and paraphernalia, according to a report.

Eleven people found inside home were arrested, including one man – Walter Story – who police said ran from the home and was taken into custody a few blocks away.

Arrested were:

Walter Story

•Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Felony)

•Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Felony)

•Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)

•Resisting Law Enforcement (Misdemeanor)

Shanelle M. Pearson

•Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Felony)

•Possession of a Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor)

•Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

•Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Elizabeth Long

•Possession of Cocaine (Felony)

•Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Jacob Meekin

•Warrant – Possession of a Controlled Substance

•Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Cameron Sturgill

•Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Rebecca Gibson

•Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Datrrion D. Hill

•Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Holly W. Honn

•Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Police also arrested three 17-year-old juveniles on charges of misdemeanor Visiting a Common Nuisance. One of those juvenile was also charged with Possession of Marijuana.