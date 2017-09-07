San Diego shoplifting ring stole $20M from clothing stores

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials say they have busted a San Diego-based shoplifting ring that stole more than $20 million in goods from popular clothing stores across the country and sold the stolen merchandise in Mexico.

Stores targeted included Abercrombie & Fitch, Banana Republic and Victoria’s Secret.

Federal officials charged 22 people, including three already in custody and 12 others arrested Wednesday. They are searching for seven others.

Dave Shaw of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations says the ring’s U.S. members smuggled in acquaintances from Mexico who had previously been deported from to help steal.

Piles of Louis Vuitton shoes were found in searches of three San Diego area homes.

