FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A local physician was honored during a special dedication ceremony at Matthew 25 Health & Dental Clinic on Thursday.

The clinic unveiled a new garden, building addition, and prayer room.

State Senator Liz Brown awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash, one of the state’s highest honors, to Dr. Mike Mastrangelo. It’s given to those who make significant contributions to Indiana.