Reward offered in case of stolen tools

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A $1,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the theft of a collection of tools from a work truck in Auburn.

Auburn Police said sometime Wednesday night, a thief broke into a work truck that was parked in the 400 block of North Street in Auburn. The suspects made off with a collection of tools, including pneumatic drills, electric drills, and hand tools, police said.

All of the tools were Mac Tools, police said.

In a news release from Auburn Police, the victim has offered a $1,000 cash reward for the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Stacy E. Sexton at (260) 920-3200.