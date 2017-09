FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a dominating 55-7 win in North Dakota last weekend to open the 2017 season NAIA no. 1 Saint Francis will host St. Francis (Ill.) this Saturday at noon at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium in their 2017 home opener.

The Cougars are 2-0 all-time against the Saints, who are coming off a 41-24 loss in their season opener to no. 4 Morningside.