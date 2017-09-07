Pelosi says Trump tweeted at her request

WASHINGTON (AP) It turns out President Donald Trump sent his reassuring tweet about so-called “Dreamers” at the urging of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California.

Pelosi revealed the news to fellow Democratic House members at a meeting Thursday morning. She says she spoke to Trump by phone and asked him to tweet to make clear that “Dreamers” wouldn’t be subject to deportation during the six months Trump has given Congress to find a solution for them.

That’s according to a Democratic aide who was not authorized to publicly discuss the private meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity.

At issue is Trump’s plan to dismantle protections for younger immigrants who were brought illegally to the country as kids.

For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about – No action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2017

Trump is navigating politically tricky waters. Portions of his Republican voters wanting a hard line on illegal immigration. Yet others in his administration and a majority of Americans support protected status for children brought to the country illegally by their parents.

