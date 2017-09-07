Man found dead inside Oliver Street home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are looking for two men seen running from a home on Oliver Street after a reported shooting early Thursday morning.

FWPD Spokesman Officer Chris Felton said police were called to 3027 Oliver Street at 12:10 a.m.

Felton said officers found a man inside the home who appeared to have been shot. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead.

Felton said witnesses reported two men running from the area shortly afterwards. A woman inside the home at the time of the shooting spoke with investigators about what happened. She called 911 after the shooting happened, as did several neighbors who heard gunshots, according to Felton.

It’s unclear where the man was shot exactly. Police found some evidence outside the home on a walkway, but have yet to determine if the man was shot outside or inside the home.

Detectives spoke with neighbors and other potential witnesses about what might have happened.

Police are still working to gather possible suspect information.

Inside the home, investigators could be seen focusing on a front room just inside the doorway. A window on a front door appeared to have been shattered.

Crime scene tape surrounded the home and police closed down the street in front to protect any possible evidence.

The name of the victim has not been released pending an autopsy by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The incident is under investigation.