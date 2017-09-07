Man accused of killing 2-year-old enters guilty plea

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A babysitter accused of killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter in Nov. 2016 has entered a guilty plea.

29-year-old Christopher Grimmett changed his plea Wednesday. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11 regarding the plea change.

WSBT in South Bend reported Grimmett reached an agreement with prosecutors to spend 50 years in jail. In February, Grimmett initially filed a motion to seek an insanity defense – seeking psychiatric and competency exams.

According to court documents, Grimmett admitted to police he beat Adalin Stamper to death, wrapped her body in trash bags, and buried her in the backyard of his brother’s home.