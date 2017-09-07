Majority Leader to visit Fort Wayne, headline GOP Reagan Bean Dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will headline the Allen County GOP Reagan Bean Dinner.

The event will be held Oct. 16 at the Ramada Plaza Hotel and Conference Center on East Washington Center Road.

McCarthy will be the event’s keynote speaker.

Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine said McCarthy’s visit highlights the confidence the Republican Party has in Third District Congressman Jim Banks.

“The visit to Allen County in October by Majority Leader McCarthy, coupled with the visit earlier this year by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, indicates the respect that Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives has for our Third District Congressman Jim Banks,” Shine said in a statement.

In May, Speaker Ryan visited Fort Wayne in a roundtable discussion at the Ramada with a couple dozen community and GOP officials.