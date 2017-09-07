GOTW Preview: New Haven at Leo

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the top contenders in the Northeast 8 conference will square off on Friday night at Lions Field as 4A no. 6 New Haven travels to 4A no. 19 Leo in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

New Haven is off to a 3-0 start (1-0 in NE8) after beating DeKalb last week 41-0. The Bulldogs are scoring 42 points a game this year while yielding just 13 a night. Running back Stephen Owens lead the team with 400 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Leo is 2-1 (1-0 NE8) after winning 42-0 at Norwell last Friday. Leo’s lone loss is a 41-35 setback in week two to 4A no. 11 Angola. The Lions are averaging 38.3 points a game while giving up 21.7.

Kick is set for 7 p.m. at Lions Field on Friday.

Tune into the Highlight Zone for complete coverage & highlights from 16 games across the area. Thanks for making the Highlight Zone Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!