Fort Wayne man sentenced for conspiracy to commit mail fraud

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man who pled guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud was sentenced in federal court Thursday, according to acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana Clifford D. Johnson.

48-year-old Dean Zimmerman was sentenced to 22 months in prison and 1-year of supervised release.

Zimmerman was also ordered to pay restitution to United Technologies Electric Controls and PayPal in the amount of $346,753.33. A money judgment of $1 million was also entered. Zimmerman was also ordered to forfeit 103 items, including sums of U.S. currency, computers, jewelry, coins, firearms, and vehicles.

According to court documents, Zimmerman conspired with his wife Linda Zimmerman to devise a scheme to obtain money through fraud by stealing property from his employer. The couple would then sell the items on eBay. Stolen items sold to unsuspecting buyers were shipped via the United States Postal Service.

Linda Zimmerman is awaiting sentencing on a conspiracy to commit mail fraud charge.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, Indiana State Police, and Huntington Police Department.