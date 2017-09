FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 2 Bishop Dwenger swept 4A no. 10 Carroll 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-21) on Thursday night in one of the most anticipated matches of the young volleyball season.

The Saints were led by Anna Burkhardt and Delaney Hogan with 6 kills apiece while Maddi Ross added 22 assists.