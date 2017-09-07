Body discovered in Maumee River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A body has been found floating at the confluence of the city’s three rivers in downtown Fort Wayne.

Emergency crews were called around 1:30 p.m. to the St. Joseph Boulevard bridge, where the St. Marys and St. Joseph rivers flow into the Maumee River, on a report of a body in the water there. Dispatchers would only tell NewsChannel 15 that an investigation was happening there.

NewsChannel 15 has confirmed a body was found in the water.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.