Body discovered in Maumee River

Emergency workers work along the St. Joseph Boulevard bridge over the Maumee River on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Emergency crews work along a riverbank in downtown Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A body has been found floating at the confluence of the city’s three rivers in downtown Fort Wayne.

Emergency crews were called around 1:30 p.m. to the St. Joseph Boulevard bridge, where the St. Marys and St. Joseph rivers flow into the Maumee River, on a report of a body in the water there. Dispatchers would only tell NewsChannel 15 that an investigation was happening there.

NewsChannel 15 has confirmed a body was found in the water.

