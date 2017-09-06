Tyson Foods to invest $320M in new chicken plant in Kansas

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (AP) — Tyson is investing $320 million in a new chicken-processing plant in northeastern Kansas, employing 1,600 people so that it can keep up with a growing consumer demand for fresh poultry.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based meat producer unveiled its plans during a news conference in Tonganoxie with Gov. Sam Brownback and other state and local officials. The company plans to build the plant outside the town of around 5,300 residents about 30 miles west of Kansas City and expects it to be open in mid-2019.

Kevin Doel, a spokesman for the State Department of Commerce, says that Kansas offered the company a package of incentives “appropriate to a project of this size” to attract the plant. He declined to provide details, noting that the department does not release such information until contracts with the state are signed.

