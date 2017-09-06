Tranquill, Irish prepare to host SEC opponent for first time since 2005

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since 2005 an SEC opponent is coming to South Bend as no. 24 Notre Dame hosts 15th-ranked Georgia on Saturday.

Kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame is coming off a 49-16 win over Temple that saw Carroll grad Drue Tranquill lead a strong defense performance by Notre Dame. Tranquill, a senior for the Irish, tallied four tackles, one for loss, and a fumble recovery against the Owls. The Carroll High School grad is playing the rover position in new defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s 4-2-5 scheme.